Fortnite’s new Jujutsu Kaisen anime collab adds themed outfits and quests

Fortnite’s new v25.30 update released Tuesday adds a new anime crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen. Alongside some themed outfits you can buy in the shop, the update adds a special series of quests you can complete to earn in-game rewards. And while you’re running around the island while the crossover is going on, you’ll be able to find cursed llamas that give you powers you might be familiar with from the anime.

The official rollout of the crossover isn’t really a surprise; Fortnite itself posted a teaser video featuring four Jujutsu Kaisen characters on August 1st. And it’s just the latest of many anime crossovers that have shown up in the game — in the past, characters from series including Dragon Ball, Naruto, and My Hero Academia have all starred in big events, and they’ve all blended in surprisingly well with the ever-growing cast of icons that are available in Fortnite.