The product’s not even half-baked yet, but that isn’t stopping Dough — the bread gaming monitor company formerly known as Eve has just announced what it claims will be the first 32-inch 240Hz 4K OLED monitor in the entire market.

In other words: you should take Dough with a pinch of salt.

But like Dough’s promised 27-inch OLED, the new 32-inch 4K OLED sounds like it could be upper crust, if it rises at all.

While its 98.5 percent DCI-P3 color, 48–240Hz VRR (and meh 150-nit typical brightness) should be available to any manufacturer adopting the same OLED panel, Dough is going against the grain by offering USB-C connectivity with 100W of charging for your laptop — in addition to a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort, a 3.5mm audio jack, and five 10Gbps USB ports (one USB-C input, two USB-C outputs, and two USB-A outputs, in addition to the upstream USB-C connector for your PC).

If those features sound familiar, that’s because Dough says it’s using the same motherboard it’s developing for the 27-incher here, too.

A note on crowdfunding: Crowdfunding is a chaotic field by nature: companies looking for funding tend to make big promises. According to a study run by Kickstarter in 2015, roughly 1 in 10 “successful” products that reach their funding goals fail to actually deliver rewards. Of the ones that do deliver, delays, missed deadlines, or overpromised ideas mean that there’s often disappointment in store for those products that do get done. The best defense is to use your best judgment. Ask yourself: does the product look legitimate? Is the company making outlandish claims? Is there a working prototype? Does the company mention existing plans to manufacture and ship finished products? Has it completed a Kickstarter before? And remember: you’re not necessarily buying a product when you back it on a crowdfunding site.

Dough also promises it’ll have industry-first black frame insertion in its OLED gaming monitors (something we have seen on some OLED TVs), both split-screen and picture-in-picture modes, and individual factory calibration. And it’ll have a two-year burn-in warranty, assuming you’re willing to trust Dough. Many OLED monitor manufacturers (Alienware and Corsair are notable exceptions) don’t offer any burn-in assurance.

Last but not yeast, Dough says it’ll be available in both matte and Gorilla Glass DXC finishes, the latter of which costs $100–$200 more and offers better contrast and significantly reduced reflections compared to the glossy coating Dough / Eve used previously, the company claims.

In addition to having somewhat... stretchy ship dates, the company also uses FOMO that goes above and beyond most crowdfunding sites to lure you in. Prices start at $699 for matte or $799 for the Gorilla Glass finish, before increasing in fits and starts to what are currently slated to be final retail prices of $1,099 and $1,299, respectively.

That only includes a VESA 100 x 100 mountable monitor, by the way — a cast aluminum stand costs extra.