Mew and Mewtwo are coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Pokémon Company’s teaser for this week’s Pokémon Presents stream definitely made it seem like Mewtwo might be making an appearance, but it wasn’t really clear where or how. Turns out, the legendary monster’s on its way to Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region, and it’s bringing a powerful little frenemy.

Ahead of Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC dropping, the legendary pokémon Mew and Mewtwo are being spotlighted in the fairly self-explanatory Get Mew & Mewtwo! in-game event. Beginning today, players can receive a Mew with a random Tera type by using the Mystery Gift code “GETY0URMEW.” Despite only being level 5 when you first receive it, the Mystery Gift Mew will have a variety of unique stat boots that go into effect whenever it faces a Mewtwo, which will become available to battle as a Tera Raid boss beginning August 31st.