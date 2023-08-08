Skip to main content
WhatsApp’s screen-sharing feature is leaving beta

The Meta-owned messaging app says the feature can share a live view of your screen or just a specific app. Alongside it, WhatsApp is also adding a new landscape mode for video calls on mobile.

By Jon Porter, a reporter with five years of experience covering consumer tech releases, EU tech policy, online platforms, and mechanical keyboards.

WhatsApp’s screen-sharing feature shown on desktop and mobile.
You, too, will be able to share a presentation about a 30.46 percent increase in graphs.
Image: Meta

WhatsApp’s latest feature is the ability to share your screen during video calls, similar to what’s already available via video conferencing services like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams. In a press release, the Meta-owned service says the feature is available via the “Share” icon, after which you’ll have the option of either sharing your entire screen or a specific app. There’s also a new landscape mode coming for video calls on mobile.

Meta’s press release highlights how the feature can be used for “sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support.” Its release comes as part of a wave of new WhatsApp features this year that have already included video notes and polls in the face of competition from messaging apps like Telegram, Signal, and arguably also Discord.

WhatsApp’s screen-sharing feature has been gradually releasing in beta for a couple of months. WABetaInfo, a publication that often spots WhatsApp features ahead of their official announcement, has previously reported on the feature’s rollout in beta versions of WhatsApp’s app on Android, iOS, and Windows. We’ve followed up with Meta for a full list of platforms the screen-sharing feature is now officially available for.

As well as the new screen-sharing feature, WhatsApp is also adding a landscape interface for video calls on mobile. The service calls this a “​​wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience.”

