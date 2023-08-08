Valve is seemingly gearing up to sell refurbished Steam Decks

Valve might sell refurbished Steam Decks sometime soon. The creator of the SteamDB database tweeted Monday about “certified refurbished” Steam Decks in all three storage offerings, and deals maestro Wario64 tweeted screenshots of the listings soon after (via Gizmodo). Unfortunately, as I write this, Wario64’s links redirect to Steam’s main landing page, and it doesn’t seem like the links were accessible for very long.

If Valve’s refurbished Steam Decks do go on sale at the prices in Wario64’s screenshots, they’ll offer some nice savings over the prices of new ones:

64GB: $319 refurbished versus $399 for new

256GB: $419 refurbished versus $529 for new

512GB: $519 refurbished versus $649 for new

That said, we don’t yet know how Valve’s “certified refurbished” Steam Decks might differ from a brand-new device. If Valve does put these cheaper Steam Decks on sale and you want to buy one, just know that it may have scuffs or imperfections that you wouldn’t find if you bought one new. Valve didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.