YouTube will now show a blank homepage if you don’t have watch history on

YouTube’s homepage will now look very different if you have your watch history turned off. Instead of surfacing a page full of suggested videos, you’ll mostly see nothing.

The change is all part of a “new viewer experience” Google announced on Tuesday. If you’ve switched your YouTube watch history to off and “have no significant prior watch history,” you won’t see features that need a watch history to provide recommendations.

That means you’ll only see the search bar on the homepage, along with the Shorts, Subscriptions, and Library buttons. This could come as a welcome change for people who hate sifting through increasingly extreme thumbnails to find the play button, but it could also be a way to annoy users into turning the history back on.

Image: YouTube / Alexander L

Google says it’s going to roll out this feature “over the next few months,” but several users across the web are already seeing the change. In place of YouTube’s recommended videos is a notice that reads, “Your watch history is off. You can change your setting at any time to get the latest videos tailored to you.”