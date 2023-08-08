Valve is now selling refurbished Steam Decks

Valve now sells “certified refurbished” Steam Decks that cost less than if you bought the handheld gaming PC brand new. Valve promises the refurbished Decks are “fully tested at Valve facilities” and offer “the same 1-year warranty as a new Deck.”

If you want to order a refurbished Steam Deck, check out Valve’s Steam page for the devices. As revealed in listings that appeared ahead of the official launch, the refurbished units offer some nice savings over the prices of new ones:

64GB: $319 refurbished versus $399 for new

256GB: $419 refurbished versus $529 for new

512GB: $519 refurbished versus $649 for new

Valve cautions that “supplies are limited” and that it expects them to “come in and out of stock as available,” so depending on when you check the page, they may not actually be available to purchase.

“Each Certified Refurbished Steam Deck has been thoroughly tested to the same high standards as our retail units,” Valve says. “Every device goes through a complete factory reset, software update, and an extensive examination involving over 100 tests at one of Valve’s facilities. Among the tests are all controller inputs, the audio system, the screen, and internals. Battery health is also assessed to ensure proper functionality and longevity.”

While the company says that “all refurbished units meet or even exceed the performance standards of new retail units,” it says that the refurbished Decks “may have minor cosmetic blemishes.”

Valve also announced that GameStop will start selling refurbished Steam Decks in “select stores” beginning Tuesday. However, Valve notes that “those units are refurbished at GameStop facilities and will come with their own warranty.” Steam Decks at GameStop are only available for GameStop Pro subscribers.