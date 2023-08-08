Microsoft shortens its Xbox Game Pass trials just before Starfield’s release

Microsoft has shortened its $1 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass trials to just 14 days instead of a month, just weeks before the release of Starfield. After running for years, the $1 trial for new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers stopped in March before returning last month after Microsoft adjusted its Xbox Game Pass pricing.

The trials have typically offered new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers a month’s access to the subscription services for just $1, but Microsoft has now adjusted both this week to move them to just 14 days only weeks ahead of Starfield’s release on September 6th.

Related Watch 45 minutes of new Starfield gameplay

Microsoft previously stopped its Xbox Game Pass trials because the company was “evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future.” We eventually saw a new Game Pass referral program appear in May that lets you invite PC friends to try out PC Game Pass for 14 days. This will be useful to share trials with PC friends who want to get started next month with Starfield — Bethesda’s first new IP in 25 years, which has been described as “Skyrim in space.”