Sony’s DualSense controllers for the PS5 are still on sale for just $49

The PlayStation 5 is fun to play by yourself, but nothing beats some local co-op with a friend. Like most gaming consoles, however, Sony’s next-gen offering only comes with a single controller — which is what makes Sony’s ongoing summer sale worth checking out. Now through August 19th, you can pick up a second DualSense Wireless Controller for $49 (up to $25 off) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Sony’s default controller for the PS5 adds an immersive element to your gaming thanks to its terrific haptics and adaptive triggers, which make it one of the best controllers around. It also features a built-in mic so you can chat online, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack for plugging in a headset or a pair of wired earbuds if you prefer to go old-school. The wireless controller even charges quickly thanks to its support for USB-C and comes in a variety of slick colors, including purple, red, and camo. The latter colors normally retail for $74.99 and rarely get discounted as low as the black and white models, meaning now is as good as it gets in terms of deals.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5 may be hogging all the spotlight, but Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Plus is still a terrific phone in its own right. Although not a foldable, the slab-style phone offers a more capable camera system and better battery life. It’s also cheaper right now, given it’s on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $799.99 ($200 off) in its unlocked, 256GB configuration. That matches the phone’s all-time low and remains the best discount we’ve seen since Prime Day.

Related The Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7 phones are just a few Google gadgets on sale

The Galaxy S23 Plus offers most everything you’d desire in a modern flagship, which is why it’s currently our favorite Android phone. Its spacious 6.6-inch screen boasts a fast 120Hz refresh rate, for example, while its camera features a telephoto lens that’s capable of taking stunning photos. The long-lasting phone also offers speedy performance, while IP68 water resistance means it should be able to withstand a bit of splashing around at the pool.

Their active noise cancellation isn’t quite on the level of Apple’s or Sony’s, but Sennheiser’s third-gen earbuds outperform their rivals when it comes to sound. They offer intricate, detailed sound their competitors simply can’t match while retaining a comfortable design that holds up over long periods of time. At the same time, they come with perks that make for an even more enjoyable listening experience, including optional wing tips and multipoint Bluetooth support.

If you’re looking for a pair of gaming-focused desktop speakers, right now, the SteelSeries Arena 3 speakers are on sale for $99.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s only $6 shy of their all-time low and the second-best price we’ve seen them go for since they launched last year.

While we didn’t spend a ton of time with the speakers, our first impressions were positive. We found that they offer a nice full sound, which you can better fine-tune using SteelSeries’ accompanying software. While the budget speakers lack RGB lighting and a subwoofer — two facets that define the higher-end Arena 7 and Arena 8 models — they still feature four-inch drivers for PCs, Macs, and other electronics. Plus, they come with more 3.5mm ports than the Arena 7 while also offering Bluetooth support.