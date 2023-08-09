Newegg’s ChatGPT-powered review summaries could help you pick your next PC part

Newegg’s new AI-generated review summaries could make it easier to sift through user feedback while you search for PC parts and other tech. In addition to providing a short summary of what people are saying about a product, the AI also picks out pros and cons based on user reviews.

The feature leverages the technology behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and lives within the “Reviews” tab toward the bottom of a product’s page. There, you’ll see a list of pros and cons that you can click on, allowing you to filter reviews by specific keywords and see where the AI got its information from. Below that, you’ll also see an AI-generated summary that combines all the key pieces of feedback into a short paragraph.

Screenshot: Emma Roth / The Verge

When I checked out Intel Core i9-13900K, I found that it surfaced pros like “fast performance,” “good for overclocking,” and “efficient performance,” along with a con that says it “runs hot.” The summary put all that together with some extra detail, noting, “It is considered a great upgrade from older CPUs and is particularly well-suited for gaming and productivity tasks. However, the CPU is known to run hot and consume a lot of power, requiring a good cooling solution.”