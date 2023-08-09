Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd is coming to the Code Conference, where she’ll be interviewed on stage by CNBC senior media and tech correspondent Julia Boorstin.

Wolfe Herd’s company has moved quickly to adopt AI in targeted ways to help daters. Last year, the company open-sourced an AI tool that Bumble had been using since 2019 to detect — and then blur — nude photos. Bumble’s president, Tariq Shaukat, has also said the company is using AI to “remove some of the friction” of dating. For Bumble, that means improving early interactions by helping people choose better profile pictures or stopping them from sending rude messages.

Bumble also operates Badoo, Fruitz, and Official. The company is also starting to branch out beyond dating with its new app BFF — Bumble For Friends.

Wolfe Herd joins a host of other tech and business leaders who’ll be on stage at Code, including X CEO Linda Yaccarino, GM CEO Mary Barra, and Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl,

The Code Conference will be held September 26th and 27th at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in California. This year’s conference will be hosted by Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, Platformer founder Casey Newton, and CNBC senior media & tech correspondent Julia Boorstin. There’ll also be special guest speakers, including Code Conference co-founder Kara Swisher.