A Canadian woman says she has gotten over 50 Amazon packages she didn’t order

A woman in British Columbia, Canada, has received over 50 Amazon packages that she’s never asked for, as reported by CBC. As a result of getting these shipments, which she hasn’t had the chance to refuse upon arrival, the United Parcel Service (UPS) has sent her customs bills for more than $300.

“They keep coming and it just doesn’t end,” Anca Nitu said to CBC. Nitu told the news outlet that it’s somehow tied to her own Amazon account — one that she said has been sitting dormant.

Amazon told CBC in a written statement that Nitu’s case has been addressed and “corrective action” is being taken. The company advises anyone receiving packages unexpectedly to report it using the Report Unwanted Package form online.

This isn’t the same glitch as the time Sonos sent $15,000 worth of products in 30 shipments (6x what was ordered) to an unsuspecting apartment dweller. Sonos initially charged them for the speakers and only offered a refund if they sent them back. Sonos eventually blinked and let the person keep the speakers, as we all learned that FTC rules say, “you never have to pay for things you get but didn’t order.”

British Columbia’s Better Business Bureau told CBC it believes this is part of a scheme carried out by certain Amazon sellers who are trying to dodge extra fees for returned products. For overseas sellers, the shipping, warehouse, and disposal fees can add up much faster, making it cheaper to ditch unwanted goods by sending them to private addresses in the same region.

For Nitu, it’s possible that her account information was phished or that her identity was otherwise stolen to associate her with certain seller accounts. “I don’t know what Amazon is allowing them to do because they got a hold of my name, my address and my old phone number,” Nitu said.