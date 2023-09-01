While Labor Day promotions have already been going on all week (despite the holiday itself still being another three days away), some early deals have been fairly attractive. A noteworthy one is eBay’s 20 percent off sale on refurbished items, which is running through September 4th when you use code LABORDAYTWENTY at checkout. You can use this deal twice to save up to $500, and while plenty of crap is on offer, there are some genuinely good refurb deals to be had, many of which include a two-year third-party warranty from Allstate.

One such deal is on the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones, which you can get refurbished for $199.20 ($130 off) through the official Bose store on eBay. The Bose QC45 are one of the best ANC headphones for travel, as they have excellent noise cancellation and they’re comfy enough to wear for hours on end without much ear or head fatigue. Plus, they come in some sleek colors like blue and gray in addition to the standard white and black — all of which are on offer on this eBay deal.

If you’re looking to get into mechanical keyboards with a full-featured pre-built board that doesn’t require modding or tinkering, Keychron is often the way to go. And through September 2nd, Keychron is running a $20 off sale on its acclaimed Q1 and Q1 Pro keyboards — an incredibly rare occurrence — when you use code KeychronQ1 at checkout. (Keychron sadly doesn’t offer free shipping, so this discount helps knock out that extra charge. If you want extra keycaps or other accessories it’s best to order them all at once.)

The wired Q1 has a popular laptop-like 75 percent layout, a high-quality aluminum case, and hot-swappable switches so you can easily change things up later on. You can get the original Q1 for as low as $120 ($20 off) with linear red or tactile brown switches, or you can get the updated Q1 Version 2 with its slightly refined sound profile for $150.10 ($20 off).

As for the Q1 Pro, it essentially takes the excellent Q1 formula and makes it wireless. It supports Bluetooth and has enough battery life to last a week with its RGB lighting turned on, or well over a month with the colorful lights turned off. The Q1 Pro is available for $179 ($20 off) with linear red switches or tactile banana switches.

Keychron Q1 Pro $ 179 $ 199 10 % off $ 179 $ 179 $ 199 10 % off The Keychron Q1 Pro is a great premium keyboard, with a full aluminum chassis, gasket-mounted plate, and the flexibility of Bluetooth in addition to the hot-swappable switches and VIA compatibility of the more affordable V-series. $179 at Keychron (with code KeychronQ1)

The hottest new game right now is Bethesda’s Starfield, and Newegg is offering slight discounts on the digital versions for PC and Xbox / Windows through September 10th. You can get the standard edition on Steam or Xbox / Windows for $64.99 ($5 off) with checkout code STARFLD5 (keep in mind that you can’t start playing until September 6th with this version). As for the premium edition, which has early access to the game that’s live right now, it’s $91.99 ($8 off) on Steam or Xbox / Windows with code STARFLD8.

These are far from huge discounts, but if you’re itching to see what all the hype is about it’s at least better to save a few bucks than none at all.