Yale launches a new home security system for Europe

Yale has launched a new line of its home security products specifically for the European market. In addition to a new video doorbell, the company revealed the next-gen of its smart alarm system, plus new indoor and outdoor smart cameras — all of which integrate with its line of smart locks.

Using the Yale Smart Video Doorbell, you can keep tabs on your doorstep with 1080p footage and a 154-degree field of view. The device comes in wired and wireless options, offering two-way audio talk, live viewing, and night vision. You’ll receive a notification when the doorbell detects motion and when someone rings the doorbell. The Smart Video Doorbell itself costs £119.99 / €159.99.

The Yale Smart Video Doorbell. Image: Yale

Meanwhile, the Smart Indoor Camera offers 1080p footage, a 110-degree field of view, night vision, and motion-triggered recordings. You can program the camera to enter a privacy mode whenever your door is unlocked, stopping it from recording while you’re at home. The device also offers customizable coverage zones, AI-powered human detection, and motion scheduling “to exclude notification triggers from regular occurrences.” It’s priced at £59.99 / €59.99.

The Smart Alarm next to the Smart Indoor Camera. Image: Yale

Additionally, Yale is releasing wired and wireless versions of a new Smart Outdoor Camera with 1080p footage and a 154-degree field of view. For a price of £119.99 / €129.99, the device comes with a spotlight that turns on when it detects movement, motion-triggered recordings, and “enhanced” color night vision.

Yale Smart Outdoor Camera. Image: Yale

You can link both of these cameras (and Yale’s other products) with Yale’s new Smart Alarm, which you can use to secure the inside and outside of your home. Like Yale’s other products, the Smart Alarm integrates with the Yale Home app, allowing you to remotely arm and disarm the device, as well as receive real-time notifications whenever its alarm sensors are triggered. You can use the Smart Alarm to control up to four areas of your property independently, but Yale notes that “each property requires its own individual alarm kit.”

The Yale Smart Alarm works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Philips Hue. You can also purchase a subscription to access additional features, such as cloud storage and cellular service that ensures your system is connected when your Wi-Fi goes down. While Yale also offers professional monitoring at an added cost, it’s not clear how much this — and the company’s subscription service — costs. The Verge reached out to Yale for more information but didn’t immediately hear back. The Smart Alarm is available as part of a kit starting at €349.99 / £349.99.

The Yale ecosystem of products. Image: Yale