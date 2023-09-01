Skip to main content
Yale launches a new home security system for Europe

The smart home security company is launching a new smart alarm, a video doorbell, and a set of security cameras.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

A man holding a grocery bag pressed the button on the Yale smart video doorbell in front of a house with yellow door and brick wall where the smart outdoor camera observes the situation from high above.
The Yale Smart Outdoor Camera looks on even as the Smart Video Doorbell records a delivery.
Yale has launched a new line of its home security products specifically for the European market. In addition to a new video doorbell, the company revealed the next-gen of its smart alarm system, plus new indoor and outdoor smart cameras — all of which integrate with its line of smart locks.

Using the Yale Smart Video Doorbell, you can keep tabs on your doorstep with 1080p footage and a 154-degree field of view. The device comes in wired and wireless options, offering two-way audio talk, live viewing, and night vision. You’ll receive a notification when the doorbell detects motion and when someone rings the doorbell. The Smart Video Doorbell itself costs £119.99 / €159.99.

The Yale Smart Video Doorbell.
Meanwhile, the Smart Indoor Camera offers 1080p footage, a 110-degree field of view, night vision, and motion-triggered recordings. You can program the camera to enter a privacy mode whenever your door is unlocked, stopping it from recording while you’re at home. The device also offers customizable coverage zones, AI-powered human detection, and motion scheduling “to exclude notification triggers from regular occurrences.” It’s priced at £59.99 / €59.99.

A white plastic rectangular box (the Yale Alarm) sits next to a white plastic video camera (Yale Camera) on wooden table. The camera is facing the viewer.
The Smart Alarm next to the Smart Indoor Camera.
Additionally, Yale is releasing wired and wireless versions of a new Smart Outdoor Camera with 1080p footage and a 154-degree field of view. For a price of £119.99 / €129.99, the device comes with a spotlight that turns on when it detects movement, motion-triggered recordings, and “enhanced” color night vision.

Yale Smart Outdoor Camera.
You can link both of these cameras (and Yale’s other products) with Yale’s new Smart Alarm, which you can use to secure the inside and outside of your home. Like Yale’s other products, the Smart Alarm integrates with the Yale Home app, allowing you to remotely arm and disarm the device, as well as receive real-time notifications whenever its alarm sensors are triggered. You can use the Smart Alarm to control up to four areas of your property independently, but Yale notes that “each property requires its own individual alarm kit.”

The Yale Smart Alarm works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Philips Hue. You can also purchase a subscription to access additional features, such as cloud storage and cellular service that ensures your system is connected when your Wi-Fi goes down. While Yale also offers professional monitoring at an added cost, it’s not clear how much this — and the company’s subscription service — costs. The Verge reached out to Yale for more information but didn’t immediately hear back. The Smart Alarm is available as part of a kit starting at €349.99 / £349.99.

The Yale ecosystem of products.
While companies such as Ring and Nest offer similar smart home security products — in Europe and the UK, Yale’s has the advantage of a tight integration with its line of door locks.

