Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie broke presale records in less than three hours

After her Eras tour shattered ticket sales records last year, now Taylor Swift is coming for the box office. The upcoming Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film set a single-day sales record for AMC in just three hours after the ticket presale went live, raking in a total of $26 million in sales in one day, the theater chain announced.

That beats the previous single-day sales record held by Spider-Man: No Way Home at $16.9 million. Aside from AMC, Fandango says that the three-hour film now sits on the site’s list of the biggest first-day ticket sellers throughout its 23-year history, alongside box office giants like Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“Not only is Taylor Swift’s concert film the best first-day ticket seller of the year on Fandango, but the concert film is performing like the superhero she is and ranking among the best first-day ticket sellers of all time from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics and more,” Jerramy Hainline, Fandango’s senior vice president, says in a statement.

On Thursday, AMC announced that it's bringing Swift’s Eras Tour concert film to theaters across the US, which includes some showings at IMAX and Dolby locations. To account for “unprecedented demand,” AMC says it’s adding additional showtimes “where necessary and available.”