Google raises Nest Aware subscription prices up to $30 per year

Google is increasing the price of its Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus subscriptions, which are required to get more than a few hours of footage history from Nest security cameras.

Nest Aware prices have increased to $8 a month or $80 per year, up from $6/month or $60/year, as first reported by 9to5Google. This is the first price hike for the video recording plan since 2020. Users still get 30 days of event video history, which records when the camera detects something.

Nest Aware Plus, the higher tier subscription, now costs $15/month or $150/year, up from $12/month or $120/year. Users still get the same 60 days of event history and 10 days of 24/7 video history.

9to5Google said the price hike is effective beginning September 1st for new customers. Existing US users will see the price hike on November 6th. Other countries will be informed at least a month before any price increases.

Users with Nest Aware through Google’s partnership with ADT will not see a price change.