Tomorrow is iPhone 15 announcement day, but even though all signs are pointing to Apple switching from Lightning ports to USB-C, you can get a great deal today on the best wireless charging power bank that works on any recent (and future iPhone). The Anker 622 MagGo Magnetic Battery is selling for just $39.99 ($30 off) at Amazon or from Anker by using code WSCP8CTHC9 at checkout.

The 19.25Wh / 5,000mAh charger can wirelessly power a compatible iPhone at 7.5W, which isn’t as fast as true 15W MagSafe but offers much more juice at a much lower price than Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack. The MagGo’s unfolding kickstand is strong enough to hold even a Max-sized iPhone, and it recharges via USB-C. That USB-C port also offers passthrough wireless charging, which is a nice added feature, allowing the MagGo to double as a wireless charging pad even while propped up. However, if you don’t feel you need the kickstand, you can save $10 more and get Anker’s more basic 621 MagGo model (currently $29.99 at Amazon / Anker), which omits it.

The Lego Super Mario Question Mark Block building set is on a rare discount for $159.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Target (though, for reference, the set debuted at $169.99 before Lego prices went up in 2022). The homage to Super Mario 64 contains four expandable mini-dioramas, highlighting the Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool Mountain, and Lethal Lava Trouble levels from the Mushroom Kingdom. The 2,064-piece set is also compatible with Lego’s electronic Mario figures, unlocking unique music that plays when the little brick-ified plumber is placed in the levels. But even if you don’t “play” with your Legos, the question block stands a sizable seven inches high to make it a great collector’s piece for having on display.

B&H Photo has a one-day sale today on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor from 2021, offering the pricey laptop for $2,799 (a massive $1,500 off). The beefy Mac is equipped with 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, and its M1 Max chip has 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores. It may be almost two years old, but this is still a very formidable laptop for heavy creative workflows using software like Adobe Premiere or Apple’s Final Cut Pro. It’s a lot like the newer M2 Pro / Max generation that came out at the beginning of this year, with a notched 3456 x 2234 resolution screen, MagSafe charging, and an HDMI port and SD card slot that don’t require dongles. But unlike its M2 Max counterpart, this one is much, much cheaper (well, today, at least).

More Monday morning Mondeals:

The collector’s edition hardcover of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide keeps getting cheaper, as it’s now selling for $25.64 ($19 off) at Amazon. The 496-page guide by Piggyback features richly detailed maps, data tables, and a cover and binding that make a lovely addition to any bookshelf or coffee table.

Woot has the PowerA MOGA Play and Charge Gaming Clip for the latest Xbox controllers for just $7.99 ($22 off). You can use it to attach a phone (up to 3.25 inches wide) to your controller, connect via Bluetooth, and play streamed games via console Remote Play or services like Xbox Cloud Gaming. Plus, the clip is also a small power bank for partially recharging your phone.

Apple's iPhone 14 Plus leather case in forest green is just $10.53 ($48 off) at Amazon. There's a rumor that Apple is doing away with its leather case line, so this may be one of the last chances you have to enjoy one for cheap. And frankly, getting them at these kinds of prices is ideal, as Apple's leather quality has been declining for years.

The Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse in white is selling for $49.99 ($30 off) when you click the on-page coupon. The funky-looking mouse has nine buttons and a sensor capable of 25,000 DPI tracking.

Costco members can get the Insta360 Go 3 in an "action camera" bundle with an added quick-release mount for $369.99 ($65 off). The tiny waterproof camera comes with 64GB of built-in storage and records up to 2.7K resolution. It also comes with a pendant mount to easily attach it to yourself — or you can stick it on your cat's collar to see if it has any other families on the side.