Microsoft’s new Xbox Mastercard includes points you can redeem on games

Microsoft is launching an Xbox credit card later this month that will be available exclusively to Xbox testers in the US. The Xbox Mastercard is a no annual fee credit card issued by Barclays, and purchases made using the card will generate points that can be redeemed on Xbox games and add-ons.

“With the Xbox Mastercard credit card, players can earn card points with everyday purchases to redeem on games and add-ons at xbox.com,” explains Dave McCarthy, CVP of Xbox player services. “The Xbox Mastercard will be available exclusively to Xbox Insiders in the 50 United States beginning on September 21, with availability to all Xbox players in the 50 United States coming in 2024.”

The Xbox Mastercard isn’t linked to Microsoft Rewards, so it’s a separate pot of points that can be earned through purchases with the card. Every $1 spent generates one card point, and 1,500 card points are enough to claim a $15 gift card that’s redeemable at Microsoft’s online Xbox store. Xbox Mastercard owners will also be able to earn five points for every $1 spent on eligible products from the online Microsoft Store, three points for every $1 spent on streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus, and three points for every $1 spent on delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash.

APR rates range from 20.99 percent to 31.99 percent based on credit. The full terms and conditions for the Xbox Mastercard are available here.

The Xbox Mastercard can be customized with a gamertag. Image: Microsoft

Card members will also get a bonus of 5,000 points ($50 value) after their first purchase with the card, alongside three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new Game Pass members. This three months can also be gifted to friends or family if you’re already a Game Pass member.

There are five designs to choose from for the Xbox Mastercard itself, with an option to customize it with a gamertag. Xbox Insiders in the continental US, Alaska, and Hawaii can start applying for the Xbox Mastercard on September 21st. Microsoft says the Xbox Mastercard will be available in waves to Xbox Insiders this fall.