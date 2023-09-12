iPhone 15 event live blog: all the news from Apple’s keynote

Get ready to buy some new cables. Apple is about to announce the iPhone 15 and, with it, a change from Lightning to USB-C. It’s one of the biggest changes to the iPhone in years — and one that’s likely to infuriate as many people in need of new cables as it does excite those who are happy to consolidate around just one.

Alongside the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, Apple is also expected to introduce new Apple Watches. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are expected to be modest updates focused on internal improvements. We’re also expecting a new line of accessories using a more sustainable material and possibly some other gear — like an updated AirPods Pro case — that shifts over to USB-C as well.