Apple announces the Apple Watch Series 9

Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 9 at its Wonderlust event on Tuesday.

One of the biggest changes is a new S9 SIP (System in Package). The CPU has 5.6 billion transistors, a GPU that’s 30 percent faster, and a four-core neural engine. That translates to improvements like Siri requests being processed on device.

The Watch also has a second-generation ultrawide band chip for more precise finding.

The Series 9 follows last year’s Apple Watch Series 8, which was a largely iterative update that added temperature sensors and Crash Detection, and the Apple Watch Ultra, which is a more rugged smartwatch that has some bigger changes, like a larger screen and a separate Action Button.

The Series 9 will likely ship alongside watchOS 10, the company’s latest smartwatch operating system. watchOS 10 is a big revamp of the OS, with a focus on the widget stack that’s accessible by turning the digital crown and significantly updated versions of many core Apple Watch apps. It also has a Snoopy watchface, which my colleague Victoria Song loves.