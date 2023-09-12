Apple announces the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple has announced its newest flagship smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Ultra 2’s design looks quite similar to that of the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra, which means the most significant upgrade is on the inside.

The Ultra 2, like the new Series 9, will be powered by Apple’s S9 SiP, which has 5.6 billion transistors and a four-core neural engine as well as a U2 ultra wideband location chip. This will enable new advanced features, including on-device Siri processing and more precise location tracking.

On the outside, the watch has an upgraded display from the previous Ultra model, rated for 3,000 nits, which Apple says is the brightest display an Apple Watch has ever had. Apple claims that users will get 72 hours to a charge when the device is in low-power mode. The case is now made from 95 percent recycled titanium.

While the Ultra’s hardware has seen an upgrade, some of the biggest changes that Apple Watch users will see this year will come with watchOS 10, which brings widgets, redesigned app icons, and new mapping and cycling features to the watch interface. An additional watchface called Modular Ultra will make use of the outer edge of the display. And a new double-tap gesture will enable users to more easily start and end phone calls.

The Ultra 2 can be preordered today for $799 and will ship on September 22nd. Apple introduced the new watch at Apple Park in Cupertino as part of its “Wonderlust” launch event. Updates to the Apple Watch Series 9 and the cheaper SE were also announced.