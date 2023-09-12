Apple is switching the AirPods Pro charging case to USB-C

It’d be a little strange for Apple to transition the iPhone lineup over to USB-C only to leave its massively popular AirPods Pro stuck with Lightning charging ports. Predictably, that’s not what’s going to be happening: today, Apple announced that the AirPods Pro will now be shipping with a USB-C charging case. This will let buyers of the new iPhone 15 charge their earbuds using the same cable for both devices. You’ll also be able to charge your AirPods from an iPhone, Apple said during the presentation.

Aside from the case, these are still the same, excellent second-generation AirPods Pro in every other way, and they’ll soon be gaining new software features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and more. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until the iPhone 15’s September 22nd release date to get them — and it doesn’t appear the USB-C case is available as a standalone purchase for you existing owners out there.

The AirPods’ move to USB-C continues Apple’s gradual embracing of the connector and follows the Mac, iPad, iPhone, and even accessories like the Apple TV 4K’s remote control. During the presentation, Apple also announced a revised pair of its wired EarPods that include USB-C.