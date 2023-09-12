Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is on track to ship early next year

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is on track to ship early next year

/

As the Vision Pro’s 2024 launch approaches, developers have been hard at work crafting content for the mixed reality device.

By Monica Chin, a senior reviewer covering laptops and other gadgets. Monica was a writer for Tom's Guide and Business Insider before joining The Verge in 2020.

|

Share this story

The Apple Vision Pro headset on display at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino.
Image: Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Back in July, Apple announced that developers could begin applying for Vision Pro developer kits. Today, CEO Tim Cook provided another update onstage at the company’s Cupertino “Wonderlust” launch event: the Vision Pro headset is still on track to ship early next year.

Early testers of the Vision Pro have been highly impressed with the headset’s display resolution, video passthrough capabilities, and gesture detection. It’s clearly a very capable headset, but the true test of its potential will be in the use cases it presents. The stronger the Vision Pro’s app ecosystem is at launch, the more likely it is that consumers will decide they need it.

Related

Apple announced the Vision Pro in June. The headset was said to be on track for a release early next year, starting in the US. Today’s news doesn’t change that but does indicate that, at least so far, there’s no delay in Apple’s roadmap — despite reports that key parts of the headset, like its outward-facing display, were not yet working on early units.

More from this stream Everything we know about Apple’s Vision Pro headset

See all 100 stories