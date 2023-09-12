macOS Sonoma comes out on September 26th

Apple has announced the release date of macOS 14, better known as macOS Sonoma. The operating system will be available to the public on September 26th.

Sonoma brings a number of features to macOS that make the operating system look and feel much more like iOS. Mac users will see desktop widgets, videoconferencing features, and a new Game Mode that’s said to raise frame rates and reduce latency during gameplay. New video conferencing features are also on the way, including screen sharing tools and a Presenter Overlay that allows speakers to move around in front of a shared screen.

Safari is also receiving a number of new features, including browser profiles, which can retain different sets of bookmarks and different focuses. Search is said to have gotten more responsive.