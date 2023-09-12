Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max now costs more — but also has double the storage

It’ll cost you a little more to buy an iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. The new phone has undergone some big changes, and with them comes a new starting price of $1,199 for a 256GB model phone. Last year, you were able to get a Pro Max starting at $1,099, but it came with 128GB of storage. That option isn’t available for the 15 Pro Max, so you’re stuck paying more — but getting more storage in exchange.

The iPhone 15 Pro will remain $999, and Apple will release both phones on September 22nd, with preorders starting this Friday.

Rumors have for months predicted that Apple would move up the price this year as a result of changes to the lineup, such as the new brushed titanium alloy frame and thinner bezels. It will also have a faster A17 SoC that supports raytracing with its integrated GPU. Apple’s higher-tier phones have started at $999 since the iPhone X debuted. This isn’t necessarily a price increase, since Apple charged $1,199 for the 256GB model last year, but this change does remove a lower-priced option.

The company also added USB-C ports to its phones (and AirPods Pro!), finally ditching the aging Lightning port the company has used for over 10 years. The port will use the faster USB 3 standard, with up to 10Gbps transfer speed, though you’ll need to buy a USB 3 type C cable separately.

In addition to USB-C, the iPhone 15 series phones now support Qi2 charging — the new charging standard based on Apple’s own MagSafe charging. The Pro phones have also ditched the old ring / vibrate switch for a customizable Action Button similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra series phones.