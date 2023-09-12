iPhone 15 event: all the news on Apple’s new phones

While the iPhone 15 will undoubtedly be the focus of Apple’s September 12th event, we may also see a new pair of AirPods and updates to the company’s smartwatch lineup.

One of the biggest rumored updates coming with the iPhone 15 lineup is the addition of USB-C. Each model is also expected to come with the Dynamic Island, but reports suggest that only the Pro and Pro Max will have an Action Button that replaces the mute toggle.

Meanwhile, other rumors indicate that Apple will make fewer changes to its lineup of watches, including a darker titanium case for the flagship Watch Ultra 2 and an updated S9 chip for the Watch Series 9. Apple’s AirPods Pro are also in for an update, as Apple is expected to swap the buds’ existing case for one that supports USB-C.