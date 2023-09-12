Skip to main content
iPhone 15 event: all the news on Apple’s new phones

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

While the iPhone 15 will undoubtedly be the focus of Apple’s September 12th event, we may also see a new pair of AirPods and updates to the company’s smartwatch lineup.

One of the biggest rumored updates coming with the iPhone 15 lineup is the addition of USB-C. Each model is also expected to come with the Dynamic Island, but reports suggest that only the Pro and Pro Max will have an Action Button that replaces the mute toggle.

Meanwhile, other rumors indicate that Apple will make fewer changes to its lineup of watches, including a darker titanium case for the flagship Watch Ultra 2 and an updated S9 chip for the Watch Series 9. Apple’s AirPods Pro are also in for an update, as Apple is expected to swap the buds’ existing case for one that supports USB-C.

You can catch up with all the latest news from Apple’s September event in the stream below.

  • Jess Weatherbed

    TODAY, An hour ago

    Jess Weatherbed

    10 years ago, Apple finally convinced us to lock our phones

    A picture of someone unlocking an iPhone 5S using Touch ID.
    Touch ID was a blessing for lazy teens like me who couldn’t be bothered to set an unlocking PIN.
    Photo by Lintao Zhang / Getty Images

    Every phone you pick up today has a fingerprint scanner, a face scanner, an option for PINs with four, six, or more digits, and often all of them at once. Phones prompt you to set up a scan and a passcode the first time you turn them on, and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t have some form of security set up.

    But go back just 10 years, and the story was very different. Back when our phones were still used almost entirely as phones and not teeny personal computers, most of the “locking” features on mobile devices were designed more to prevent you from butt-dialing anyone than to protect your sensitive information.

    
  • Umar Shakir

    TODAY, 12:00 PM UTC

    Umar Shakir

    A history of Apple making us buy new cables

    30-pin, usb-c thunderbolt 3, usb a with apple logo, magsafe for iphone, mini DisplayPort, lightning, thunderbolt 2, firewire 400 and 800 cables all dangling in front of a purple hue painting
    Did you buy any of these in your Apple ownership life?
    Photo by Umar Shakir / The Verge

    If the rumors are true, Apple will drop the more-than-decade-old Lightning port from its phones and adopt USB-C today. That means: it’s time for iPhone buyers to purchase some new cables.

    Apple has for years used USB-C on its MacBooks and iPads, but it’s only now bringing them to iPhones to comply with European regulations. Android users might already have a bunch of USB-C cables in their cars, bags, kitchen counters, and bedroom side tables, but year-to-year iPhone upgraders probably won’t. Instead, they’ll need to look at their collection of Lightning cables and think about how many of them to replace with new USB-C ones.

    
  • Emma Roth

    Sep 11

    Emma Roth

    What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 15 event

    Apple is holding its next big event in September to take the wraps off the iPhone 15, new Apple Watches, and more.

    Here, we’ll go over how and when you can watch the event, along with the new product announcements we’re expecting to see from Apple.

    
  • Victoria Song

    Sep 11

    Victoria Song

    Who is the Apple Watch Ultra really for?

    Apple Watch Ultra underwater in a pool
    Maybe, the Ultra is just for anyone who wants it.

    When I first saw the Apple Watch Ultra, I wasn’t sure what to make of it. Apple’s sizzle reel had weatherbeaten explorers trekking up snow-capped mountains, running across deserts, and diving into the depths of the ocean. This was an Apple Watch for the intrepid explorer, which arguably few tech journalists swarming the Ultra models at the Steve Jobs Theater were. In fact, I’d contend that most people aren’t hardcore outdoors enthusiasts who need 49mm titanium cases, a sapphire crystal lens, WR100 water resistance, and EN13319 certification for diving.

    That’s why, in my review, I called the watch aspirational. I stand by that, but having lived with the Ultra for a whole year, I’m still not exactly sure who the Ultra’s true audience is.

    

  • Sep 11

    Verge Staff

    Apple Event Quiz

    
  • David Pierce

    Sep 11

    David Pierce

    Apple’s Lightning connector was the first great port — and USB-C might be the last

    Apple’s Lightning connector
    RIP Lightning. You were proprietary, which was annoying, but you were so easy to plug in.
    Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

    The Lightning connector really only had two jobs: be tiny and be foolproof. Apple developed the new port for the iPhone 5, which at the time was simultaneously the largest, thinnest, and lightest iPhone the company had ever made. That made every millimeter of space and milligram of weight matter. For nearly a decade, Apple’s go-to connector had been the 30-pin Dock Connector, which was positively gigantic — about four times the size of a standard Micro USB plug. The Dock Connector was also fragile and a bit fussy. You had to stick the cable in just so in order to get the little hooks on the end to attach to the port. After a decade of Dock Connector, Apple needed something better.

    When Apple introduced Lightning at its annual fall event in 2012, company executives talked a lot about how small it was. “Given the dimensions of the new phone and all the capability that we wanted to add,” Bob Mansfield, then the company’s head of hardware engineering, said in a pre-produced video breathlessly detailing the phone’s every aspect, “we needed to manage the space inside the phone very carefully.” Phil Schiller, the company’s marketing chief, proudly flashed a slide that claimed Lightning was 80 percent smaller than the Dock Connector. 

    
  • Allison Johnson

    Sep 10

    Allison Johnson

    Dynamic Island isn’t such an exciting destination after all — and that’s okay

    Photo of iPhone 14 Pro showing music playback in Dynamic Island.
    The iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island is expected to land on all iPhone 15 models this year.

    Last fall, Apple introduced us to the Dynamic Island with all of the usual hyperbole. 

    The new free-floating pill-shaped notch on the iPhone 14 Pro was described as “magical.” It would enable “an entirely new iPhone experience.” And while we take everything with a grain of salt from the company that pitched the Digital Crown as the eighth wonder of the world, the Dynamic Island did seem promising at the time. 

    