Apple is releasing iOS 17 on September 18th

iOS 17 will be available for public download on September September 18th, introducing iPhone users to new features like Live Voicemail, StandBy mode, and a new Journal app. Apple made the announcement during its iPhone 15 launch event on Tuesday after first unveiling the operating system at WWDC on June 5th.

Following its full release, iOS 17 users can create customizable stickers, set up Contact Posters, and benefit from various improvements to autocorrect, AirDrop, and voice transcription. You can also activate Siri without having to say “hey” first, and the new Live Voicemail feature will display a live transcript on your screen as a voicemail is being recorded if you don’t answer your phone. We particularly like the new StandBy mode that turns your iPhone into a little bedside clock when placed on its side.

Some folks have had access to the latest iPhone OS for a while, so we already had a good idea of what to expect — members of Apple’s developer program were able to download it almost immediately after the WWDC keynote, for example, and the initial public beta was launched back on July 12th. iOS 17‌ is only compatible with ‌iPhone‌ models equipped with the A12 Bionic chip or newer, which unfortunately means the iPhone XR / XS will be the oldest models that can download the update.

You can check which iPhone models are compatible over on Apple’s website, alongside a full breakdown of all the fixes, features, and updates for iOS 17.