Philips Hue’s two-bulb starter kit is on sale with a Hue Bridge for $40 off

Outside of Sengled and Wyze, there are few companies in the smart lighting space as well known as Philips Hue, which offers one of the more robust catalogs of smart bulbs and light fixtures. However, it’s also not known to be particularly cheap. Thankfully, Amazon is currently offering a Philips Hue starter kit containing two color-changing A19 bulbs and a Philips Hue Bridge for just $89.99 ($40 off), which matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the entry-level kit. Some Prime and non-Prime accounts may even see an added 15 percent off coupon on Amazon’s page, dropping the Hue starter kit to an even lower $76.49, but we’re unable to verify the rhyme or reason of who gets that deeper discount. If you do, consider yourself blessed by the confusingly inconsistent Amazon gods.

Generally speaking, Philips Hue lights are reliable, plenty bright, and offer broad compatibility with various smart home platforms (including Alexa and Google Assistant). The 800-lumen LED bulbs on offer here work in conjunction with other Hue products — light strips, dimmers, etc. — and allow you to set scenes and control your lights via the Philips Hue app. The included Hue Bridge takes things a few steps further, giving you an easy means for creating automations and controlling up to 50 lights even when you’re out of Bluetooth range. What’s more, now that Philips Hue is rolling out support for the new Matter protocol, Hue systems will soon be able to connect to other Matter devices and apps, hopefully doing away with some of the compatibility issues that plague smart homes.

At this point, it’s pretty safe to say that wireless earbuds have gone from a mere novelty to being as ubiquitous as a pair of Nikes. Nevertheless, if you’ve been looking for an inexpensive pair for yourself or someone else, Skullcandy’s Dime 2 are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target right now for $21.99 ($8 off), nearly matching their all-time low.

For this rock-bottom price, it’s hard to go wrong with Skullcandy’s latest Dime. The earbuds ditch high-end features such active noise cancellation and wireless charging, yet they still manage to deliver IPX4 water resistance, an assortment of fun color options, and enjoyable sound for a fifth of what you’d pay for an entry-level pair of AirPods. They also last up to 3.5 hours at a time (or 12 with the included charging case) and feature built-in Tile integration, which lets you easily locate them using the Tile app for Android or iOS should you misplace them. Not bad for a sub-$25 pair of earbuds.

