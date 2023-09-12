Philips Hue’s two-bulb starter kit is on sale with a Hue Bridge for $40 off

Outside of Sengled and Wyze, there are few companies in the smart lighting space as well known as Philips Hue, which offers one of the more robust catalogs of smart bulbs and light fixtures. However, it’s also not known to be particularly cheap. Thankfully, Amazon is currently offering a Philips Hue starter kit containing two color-changing A19 bulbs and a Philips Hue Bridge for just $89.99 ($40 off), which matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the entry-level kit. Some Prime and non-Prime accounts may even see an added 15 percent off coupon on Amazon’s page, dropping the Hue starter kit to an even lower $76.49, but we’re unable to verify the rhyme or reason of who gets that deeper discount. If you do, consider yourself blessed by the confusingly inconsistent Amazon gods.
Generally speaking, Philips Hue lights are reliable, plenty bright, and offer broad compatibility with various smart home platforms (including Alexa and Google Assistant). The 800-lumen LED bulbs on offer here work in conjunction with other Hue products — light strips, dimmers, etc. — and allow you to set scenes and control your lights via the Philips Hue app. The included Hue Bridge takes things a few steps further, giving you an easy means for creating automations and controlling up to 50 lights even when you’re out of Bluetooth range. What’s more, now that Philips Hue is rolling out support for the new Matter protocol, Hue systems will soon be able to connect to other Matter devices and apps, hopefully doing away with some of the compatibility issues that plague smart homes.
Philips Hue’s two-bulb starter kit is a great option for those looking to get started with smart lighting, one that’s easy to build upon with more bulbs and accessories down the line.
At this point, it’s pretty safe to say that wireless earbuds have gone from a mere novelty to being as ubiquitous as a pair of Nikes. Nevertheless, if you’ve been looking for an inexpensive pair for yourself or someone else, Skullcandy’s Dime 2 are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target right now for $21.99 ($8 off), nearly matching their all-time low.
For this rock-bottom price, it’s hard to go wrong with Skullcandy’s latest Dime. The earbuds ditch high-end features such active noise cancellation and wireless charging, yet they still manage to deliver IPX4 water resistance, an assortment of fun color options, and enjoyable sound for a fifth of what you’d pay for an entry-level pair of AirPods. They also last up to 3.5 hours at a time (or 12 with the included charging case) and feature built-in Tile integration, which lets you easily locate them using the Tile app for Android or iOS should you misplace them. Not bad for a sub-$25 pair of earbuds.
Skullcandy Dime 2
Skullcandy’s second-gen Dime offer good sound for the price, built-in Tile tracking, and an array of fun colors, making them a great pick for kids or anyone who needs a dirt-cheap pair of earbuds for work or play.
Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) /
Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
A few additional deals to start the day
- If you own a newer MacBook running macOS Ventura and a MagSafe-equipped iPhone, Belkin’s sturdy Continuity Camera mount is matching its all-time low of $23.21 (about $7 off) at Amazon. The clever device lets you use your phone as an ad hoc webcam, allowing you to forgo your laptop’s built-in webcam in favor of something a little less shoddy. Read our review.
- Lego’s BD-1 replica is currently on sale at Amazon and Target for $79.99 ($20 off), its lowest price to date. The 1,062-piece kit is a great little homage to one of the best parts of the Star Wars Jedi games, even if the droid isn’t quite as iconic as Artooie.
- The Elgato Stream Deck MK. 2 is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo for $129.99 ($20 off), its second-best price to date. The 15-key macro controller is a super convenient tool if you find yourself constantly performing the same actions on your computer, as it allows you to program various shortcuts for running your Twitch stream, controlling your smart lighting, and carrying out a host of other tasks. Check out our favorite Stream Deck hacks.
- Just in time for spooky season, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S versions of the Resident Evil 4 remake are on sale at Best Buy for $39.99 ($20 off). Capcom has been on a bit of a tear as of late — ahem, see the bottom-up remakes Resident Evil 2 and 3 — but the RE4 remake is its best to date thanks to updated visuals, new gameplay elements, and an overhauled control scheme that’s far less maddening than the original. Read our review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 are down to $109.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target as part of Samsung’s ongoing fall sales event. The reliable low-profile wireless earbuds lack some of the features found on the pricier Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but if all you’re after are the basics, they’re a good default for Android users with wireless charging and ANC. Read our review.