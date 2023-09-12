Apple kills the iPhone Mini

The mini-sized iPhone is dead. Apple quietly dropped the iPhone 13 Mini from its lineup on Tuesday, discontinuing the last of its smaller-sized phones.

The new lineup now consists of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).

Apple first introduced the 5.4-inch Mini phone in 2020 with the iPhone 12 Mini. While a few of us at The Verge were fans — including myself — it appears we were in the minority. It’s possible many were turned off by the battery life, which was noticeably worse than the iPhone 12’s, and found the screen to be cramped.

Less than a year later, Apple had to reduce production of the iPhone 12 Mini by 70 percent. It came as no surprise, then, when Apple didn’t introduce an iPhone 14 Mini last year, leaving buyers with only the prior year’s iPhone 13 Mini.