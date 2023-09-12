Camera and lens prices keep going up, but somehow, Fujifilm’s latest medium format mirrorless flagship includes a bunch of new features but costs significantly less than its predecessor. Fujifilm has announced its new GFX100 II camera at its X Summit livestream from Stockholm, Sweden, and in addition to a new sensor, new subject-detecting autofocus, and full-width 4K video, the new camera will have a price of $7,499 when it comes out in the fall, about $2,500 less than the GFX100.

Couple that with a new $2,299 55mm f/1.7 R WR lens (equivalent to a 44mm in full frame) and a pair of tilt-shift 30mm and 110mm lenses ($3,999 and $3,499, respectively) also launching in the fall, and the somewhat dormant GFX line suddenly looks to have some life in it.

Up top, the GFX100 II has more buttons and less quasi-skeuomorphism on its display UI than the GFX100. Image: Fujifilm It now uses NP-W235 batteries, the same found in the X-H2 and X-H2S. Image: Fujifilm

At first glance, the GFX100 II looks more like its lower-cost GFX100S cousin than the original GFX100 it’s poised to replace. The 100 II has a shorter, more standard-size body that’s smaller and lighter than its tall-boy forebear. The vertical grip is now an optional add-on, but what the new camera loses in stature, it tries to make up for in specs. The GFX100 II’s 43.8 x 32.9mm sensor, which has 1.7x more surface area than the 35mm full frame, maintains the same 102-megapixel resolution, but its ISO range now hits a lower floor with a range of 80 to 12,800 (rather than its predecessor’s 100 to 12,800 range), and its full-width 4K recording can now do 60 frames per second, twice its previous frame rate.

102-megapixel stills and 8K video

Also in the speed department, the GFX100 II borrows the fifth-generation X-Processor from Fujifilm’s X-H2S and X-H2 cameras. Along with the processor comes subject-detection autofocus and the ability to record 4:2:2 10-bit Apple ProRes to its dual SDXC or CFexpress Type-B memory cards.

In addition, the GFX100 II’s new tricks include allowing that same subject tracking to be used in video, and the camera can achieve 8K / 30p recording when cropped to 1.44x — which will be the true pixel-to-pixel 8K resolution on its medium format sensor. There’s no telling just yet how the camera’s combination of a smaller body and 8K recording will be able to handle overheating; Fujifilm has made its existing add-on cooling fan compatible with the GFX100 II to try and assist.

Like the GFX100 and GFX50S, the GFX100 II has a removable viewfinder, allowing the use of the EVF-TL1 tilt adapter to use the EVF at a lower angle. Nifty, yes. But it also costs over $500. Image: Fujifilm

While all that’s great for video, photographers may appreciate that the GFX100 II has a new 9.44 million-dot electronic viewfinder, can shoot up to 8fps (pretty fast for medium format), has a new film simulation called Reala Ace (based on Reala color negative film), and its adjustable rear LCD quickly tilts up, down, or to the side like that of the Fujifilm X-T5. Keep in mind that while this style of screen may be faster to deploy for quick from-the-hip shots, it sacrifices the ability to point forward for self-recording.