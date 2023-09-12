Nokia phone maker HMD is launching its own smartphone brand

HMD Global, the Finnish company best known for producing Nokia-branded smartphones, has revealed plans to launch its own line of mobile devices. On Monday, HMD Global CEO Jean-Francois Baril announced on Linkedin that the company will be expanding its portfolio with a new HMD brand that will co-exist alongside its Nokia phones and collaborations with “exciting new partners” that have yet to be disclosed.

“It has been a great journey as ‘HMD – the home of Nokia phones’ – an exclusive position we have held for the past six years,” said Baril. “Now we are ready for the next step on our journey - to enter the market independently as a force to create a new world for telecommunications focused on consumer needs.”

HMD Global hasn’t provided a release timeline for its new smartphone brand yet.

No additional information has been provided regarding the new HMD products, nor any hints at a potential release date. We have reached out to HMD Global to request further details and will update this story should we hear back.

HMD Global was formed after Microsoft relinquished its rights to the Nokia brand in 2016. Foxconn took over Microsoft’s feature phone business, and Foxconn founder Terry Gou is the main owner of HMD Global. Nokia-branded devices are currently produced by Foxconn, so it’s likely that any HMD-branded products in the pipeline will also be manufactured by the Taiwanese tech giant.