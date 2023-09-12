Western Digital now sells SSD upgrade drives for the Steam Deck and ROG Ally

Western Digital is launching its new SN770M NVMe SSD, designed specifically for devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. The small M.2 2230 form factor drives will be available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB options, allowing handheld gamers to significantly upgrade their storage.

Replacing the SSD inside a Steam Deck has always been relatively easy work, but finding M.2 2230 drives hasn’t always been quite as easy. These smaller drives aren’t typically sold to consumers and are usually found inside Dell and Microsoft Surface laptops instead. That situation is starting to improve, though. Sabrent, Micron, Corsair, and others sell M.2 2230 drives, and Framework even started selling its own 2TB upgrade drive earlier this year.