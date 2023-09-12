Ford’s 2024 F-150 has 5G and doesn’t cost extra for a hybrid

Ford’s F-150 truck lineup is adding more hybrid powertrain options to more trims for the 2024 model year. New tech additions include the line’s first optional heads-up display, so you can check your speed without looking down, and a built-in 5G modem that’s up to date with the latest wireless standards.

Previously, Ford’s cheapest F-150 with a hybrid option, the Lariat, started at $57,480 with a $3,300 add-on. Now Ford says the PowerBoost hybrid option it started offering with the 2021 model will “match the starting MSRP on the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine,” without going into specifics about how that works. Just as importantly, you can now get the hybrid at the less expensive XLT trim level, as well as in the high-end Platinum Plus.

The 12-inch screen is now standard across models. Image: Ford

Ford’s new F-150 is its second vehicle to get a 5G modem option, which was previously only available on the all-work-and-no-play SuperDuty pickup trucks, and is also confirmed as coming to the next Lincoln Nautilus SUV. And Ford’s OTA updates now can install updated software automatically, if desired. A new voice feedback option is also added where customers can quickly tell Ford about technical problems or use some poor chap at Ford as a sounding board that can’t respond.

The F-150 has Ford’s latest Sync 4 software running on a 12-inch infotainment display — just like the new Mustang, there’s no Google-powered update yet — which is now standard on all models. That means no more squinting at an iPhone 5-sized display on base trims when you switch your tough-mobile into reverse gear.

Speaking of iPhones, Ford CEO Jim Farley posted on X (formerly Twitter) that today is a “big day for America’s two biggest consumer products,” connecting the new iPhone 15 and the F-150 like all-American blood brothers. These things aren’t quite the same, but we appreciate your posts, Farley!

The Ford Stolen Vehicle Services add-on is a first of its kind for the automaker in North America (it’s available in Europe) that can locate and help recover a stolen vehicle with the help of a 24/7 call center and alerts owners to unauthorized tampering of the truck (including towaways) via the FordPass app.

Ford’s dropping in a complementary 90-day trial for its BlueCruise hands-free driver assistant software, version 1.2, which can steer you within highway lanes and make lane changes on command. Ford recently said it is offering a similar trial on the new Mustang Mach-E Rally, although that vehicle will launch with the latest BlueCruise 1.3, which has stability improvements to stay engaged longer.

Ford is also making its smaller gas-only EcoBoost engine standard on base offerings. So now the XL model, which usually comes with a 3.3-liter V6 PFDI, will come with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost, which previously commanded a $1,285 upcharge. However, Barnossa tells us the 2024 XL Regular Cab costs $36,570 before destination fees, which costs about $2,000 more than the 2023 base model with an MSRP of $34,585, so don’t expect to save money on the new one if you like the EcoBoost engine.

The F-150 Lariat is a pretty truck with the right amount of daytime running LEDs. Image: Ford