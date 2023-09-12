Apple is ‘unlikely’ to release a new iPad before the end of the year

If you’re hoping Apple is going to announce new iPads sometime soon, you might want to reset those expectations. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, “new iPad models are unlikely before the year’s end,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday .

We weren’t expecting to see them at Tuesday’s Wonderlust event; rumors have pointed to that show being about new iPhones, Apple Watches, and possibly AirPods. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said last week on the MacRumors show that “I do think we might get an iPad refresh in October” and that a spec-bumped iPad Air is “coming soonish.” (The iPad Air was last refreshed in early 2022.) Gurman also noted that the “major” new iPad Pros, which he has said will have M3 chips and OLED screens, will be released next year. (The iPad Pro was last refreshed in October 2022.)