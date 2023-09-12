Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to the iPhone 15 Pro

The big Apple iPhone event did contain some tasty morsels for us gamers, as Apple announced that the Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and The Division Resurgence would all be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro later this year and in early 2024.

The advent of cloud gaming makes playing the huge releases reserved for PC and consoles on mobile possible. But because the games are being streamed to the phone, players have to rely on internet speeds to play.

Apple’s newer silicon made gaming on its laptops actually feel possible, and the company has shown off the capabilities of its M1- and M2-series chips repeatedly at previous keynotes. But thus far, game developers, Hideo Kojima notwithstanding, have been reluctant to embrace Apple’s bold new claims that it cares about gaming on Macs.

But the iPhone is a different story. People play a lot of games on it — from Genshin Impact to Fortnite. People are primed to actually want to play big titles on their phone. This move will allow them to play not only the standard free-to-play, gacha, or puzzle games typical of mobile gaming but also actual AAA releases as well.