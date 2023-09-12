Good news, everyone: Apple’s Polishing Cloth supports the iPhone 15 Pro Max

It’s that time of year again — the time when millions around the world nail their eyeballs to the Apple Store website and wait, unblinking, to find out whether the new iPhones and Apple Watches are compatible with the $19 Polishing Cloth Apple launched in 2021. After all, you bought the cloth as soon as Apple announced it, and you know all about planned obsolescence. Did you waste 19 bucks two years ago?

I did some digging, and I am pleased as punch to report that, no, you didn’t. Even the brushed titanium-framed iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are supported. Apple updated its website this afternoon to add no less than six new devices to the cloth’s diverse stable of compatible screen-having Apple products. That brings the grand total to almost 120 supported devices, per my quick count.

The Verge shaved off the extra time for you.

Apple assures us that this cloth, with its supple “nonabrasive material,” can “safely and effectively” clean any Apple display, even the high-tech nano-texture glass of the Pro Display XDR. Apple launched the cloth alongside its M1 Pro and Max chips and third-generation AirPods, and in the two years since, it’s no doubt cleaned countless Apple screens the world over. And now, it will soldier on in service of a new generation of phones and watches.

To save you a trip to its product page, the Apple Polishing Cloth now supports: