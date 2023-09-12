The iPhone is getting new ringtones

Apple’s iPhone is finally getting some new ringtones with iOS 17. As reported by 9to5Mac, the iOS 17 release candidate (RC) has a bunch of additional ringtones, and assuming nothing changes between the RC and the update’s official release, you’re going to have a few additional sounds to choose from very soon.

iOS 17 includes more than 20 new “ringtone options and sound alerts,” 9to5Mac says. I’ve installed the RC and listened to many of the new sounds, and I’m a big fan. I’m particularly drawn to the new “Journey” ringtone, which sounds like something out of a classic RPG. If you want to hear a few of the new tones, 9to5Mac has a short video you can check out.

Some older sounds have been “slightly remastered” as well, according to 9to5Mac. Other older tones have been moved to a “classic” area in the ringtones and sounds settings menus.

iOS 17 is set to be released publicly on September 18th. If you want to download the RC, you just need to get to get on an iOS 17 beta track, and if you want to do that, here’s our guide to do so.