SpaceX says Starlink ‘network issue’ has been resolved

SpaceX said Tuesday evening that it fixed an outage with Starlink, the company’s satellite internet service. “The network issue has been fully resolved,” the company wrote at 9:39PM ET.

At 8:33PM ET, the company acknowledged the issue and said it was working on a fix. “Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution,” SpaceX wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “We appreciate your patience, we’ll share an update once this issue is resolved.”

Downdetector shows there were around 33,000 user reports of problems. Reports started to spike at about 7:30PM ET.

There have been a handful of threads on the Starlink subreddit Reddit about the outage. As of this writing, one thread that’s pinned at the top of the community has more than 900 comments, while another thread has more than 1,400 comments.

We’ve reached out to SpaceX for comment.