Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is matching its best price yet

All eyes may be on the new iPhone 15, but Android fans shouldn’t feel too left out as some of the best Android phones are also now on sale. Right now, you can buy the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro for $649 ($250 off) with 128GB of storage at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google, which matches its all-time low price.
Google’s premium phone has a spacious 6.7-inch screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a faster processor than its predecessor and an all-day battery life. Plus, the phone takes some fantastic photos thanks to an impressive triple array camera system that includes a 48mp telephoto lens.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, unlocked)
The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.
However, If you prefer something cheaper, the standard Google Pixel 7 with its smaller 6.3-inch screen is also on sale for around $449 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google. The phone offers good value for this price, even if it sports a lower 90Hz refresh rate than the Pro model. It’s equipped with the same snappy processor and wireless charging support, and it shares the Pro’s robust waterproofing. The camera system isn’t as impressive as the Pixel 7 Pro’s, but you still get an excellent dual camera setup with wide and ultrawide lenses.
Google Pixel 7 (128GB, unlocked)
The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.
Apple’s AirTags are among the best location trackers if you own an iPhone, but their shape makes it difficult to slip into items like, say, wallets. Thankfully, Eufy offers a slimmer alternative with the Security SmartTrack Card, which is currently on sale for $16.99 ($13 off) at Amazon. You can also buy it for the same price from Newegg or Eufy (with offer code WS7DESOF8F) through September 17th.
The Bluetooth tracker may not be compatible with Android, but it is compatible with Apple’s Find My network, which means it can tap into Apple’s robust network of devices. At the same time, the tracker comes with a small clip attachment, which means you can clip it onto a laptop case or another item. Plus, as an added perk, you can share it with multiple people via the companion app.
Eufy Security SmartTrack Card
The Eufy Security SmartTrack Card works with Apple’s Find My network, comes with a clip, lets you know when you’ve left it behind, and can ring your phone even if it’s in silent mode.
We’re not done just yet...
- If the $399 Apple Watch Series 9 is out of your budget, right now, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS is selling for $309.99 at Amazon and Walmart. Like the new wearable, the last-gen model sports a temperature sensor for cycle tracking and Crash Detection. However, it lacks the new S9 processor and U2 ultra wideband chip. Read our review.
- Anker’s 10,000mAh 313 Power Bank is on sale for $10.79 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. The power bank can easily slip into your bag and juice up phones and tablets while you’re on the go.
- Jabra’s Elite 3 wireless earbuds are on sale for $50.40 in light purple from Amazon. The budget-friendly buds sport a lot of impressive features for their price, including good sound quality, an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and the ability to use either earbud by itself. Read our review.
- You can buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor for $369 ($130 off) from Best Buy. The Chromebook is among our top picks thanks to features like a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen and long battery life. Read our review.