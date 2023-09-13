Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is matching its best price yet

All eyes may be on the new iPhone 15, but Android fans shouldn’t feel too left out as some of the best Android phones are also now on sale. Right now, you can buy the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro for $649 ($250 off) with 128GB of storage at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google, which matches its all-time low price.

Google’s premium phone has a spacious 6.7-inch screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a faster processor than its predecessor and an all-day battery life. Plus, the phone takes some fantastic photos thanks to an impressive triple array camera system that includes a 48mp telephoto lens.

However, If you prefer something cheaper, the standard Google Pixel 7 with its smaller 6.3-inch screen is also on sale for around $449 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google. The phone offers good value for this price, even if it sports a lower 90Hz refresh rate than the Pro model. It’s equipped with the same snappy processor and wireless charging support, and it shares the Pro’s robust waterproofing. The camera system isn’t as impressive as the Pixel 7 Pro’s, but you still get an excellent dual camera setup with wide and ultrawide lenses.

Apple’s AirTags are among the best location trackers if you own an iPhone, but their shape makes it difficult to slip into items like, say, wallets. Thankfully, Eufy offers a slimmer alternative with the Security SmartTrack Card, which is currently on sale for $16.99 ($13 off) at Amazon. You can also buy it for the same price from Newegg or Eufy (with offer code WS7DESOF8F) through September 17th.

The Bluetooth tracker may not be compatible with Android, but it is compatible with Apple’s Find My network, which means it can tap into Apple’s robust network of devices. At the same time, the tracker comes with a small clip attachment, which means you can clip it onto a laptop case or another item. Plus, as an added perk, you can share it with multiple people via the companion app.