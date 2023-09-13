Ring’s new Pet Tag puts a QR code on your dog or cat’s collar to help if they go missing

Amazon-owned Ring is launching a $9.99 Pet Tag today to make it easier to bring lost pets back home. The Ring Pet Tag essentially puts a QR code on your dog or cat’s collar, which links up to an app. If the unthinkable happens, someone can scan the QR code and help reunite the lost pet with its owner.

The QR code is linked to a pet profile that can include information like health conditions and, most importantly, an optional “contact me” feature that starts a two-way communication with the pet owner. While you could easily put a regular collar tag on your pet with your phone number, this QR code shields your number, ZIP code, or any other personal information that people frequently place on pet tags.

You scan the QR code to see a pet profile. Image: Ring

Once a QR code is scanned, the owner gets a push notification, with the pet profile shown to the “finder.” The pet profile can include up to five photos, a pet’s name, breed, weight, and color. It can also list unique markers, health conditions, medication details, and microchip numbers. Ring has also teamed up with Petco Love Lost to bring a network of more than 2,500 animal shelters in the US into the Ring app.

Ring’s Pet Tag doesn’t have any tracking or wireless features, though. It’s literally just a QR code, so there’s no GPS or Amazon Sidewalk integration, and it’s nothing like putting an Apple AirTag on your pet. It also has a giant Ring logo on the tag, with the “always home” tagline, turning your pet into a walking Ring commercial.