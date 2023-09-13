Adobe is introducing some new AI and 3D features in beta for Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io — its popular suite of video and audio editing applications that are designed to improve workflow and speed up time-intensive tasks.

To start, Premiere Pro is adding an AI-powered Enhance Speech feature that Adobe claims can make poorly recorded dialogue sound like “it was recorded in a professional studio.” Enhance Speech automatically removes background noise and provides Premiere Pro users with a mix slider to customize how much of it they’d like to incorporate in their projects. A new Audio Category Tagging feature is also available that automatically flags clips that contain dialogue, music, and sound effects or ambient noise.

The new filler word detection tool in Adobe Premiere Pro will automatically flag and remove unnecessary fluff words from your recordings. Image: Adobe

Meanwhile, Premier Pro’s Text-Based Editing tool, which was added earlier this year, now includes filler word detection to automatically identify and remove unnecessary pauses, “ums,” and “uhs” from both the dialogue and transcription. Other updates for Premiere Pro include a faster timeline for more responsive editing, improvements to automatic tone mapping, and new project templates to help creatives quickly start new tasks.

After Effects is adding a true 3D workspace for VFX and motion graphics projects that supports native 3D model imports. Image-based lighting places models into a scene with realistic lighting and shadows, and editing effects that reference other layers like displacement map, vector blur, or calculations can use a 3D model layer as a source. The popular Roto Brush tool that automatically selects moving objects has also been upgraded to more easily separate hard-to-isolate objects like overlapping limbs and hair.

Need help deciding which shot to go with? Frame.io’s comparison viewer supports annotations for group feedback. Image: Adobe

Finally, Frame.io has updated its comparison viewer to enable users to view video, audio, photo, design file, and PDF assets side by side, allowing users to compare and comment on any two matching asset types. The video review software is also introducing Frame.io Storage Connect later this year — a new way for enterprise customers to reduce storage costs by directly connecting to AWS S3 storage that they already own.