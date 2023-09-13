Sony’s new PS5 update includes Dolby Atmos and the ability to mute the startup beep

Sony is rolling out a big new PS5 update today, just over a month after it first started testing the changes in a beta. The update adds Dolby Atmos, lets you mute that annoying bootup beep, and even supports pairing a second controller as an assist one to let you help friends or family complete a game. Sony is also expanding its PS Remote Play app to Google’s Chromecast with Google TV (4K), allowing you to stream games from a PS5 or PS4 to Android TV OS 12 devices.

The Dolby Atmos support comes in the form of Sony’s 3D Audio implementation (Tempest 3D AudioTech). It’s compatible with Dolby Atmos devices like sound bars, TVs, or home theater systems. Media apps like Netflix can also update their apps on PS5 soon to support Dolby Atmos audio.

The new Dolby Atmos support. Image: Sony

You can now mute the PS5 beep sound that chirps when you turn the console on or off, or even when it goes into rest mode after being idle. If you just want to adjust the volume of the beep there’s now an option for that, too.

One of the most useful additions is the ability to use a second DualSense controller for assistance. “You can now assign a second controller to one account as an assist controller, and use two controllers to operate your PS5 console as if you were using a single controller,” explains Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment. “This feature introduces a new way for you to enjoy games collaboratively with others or help a friend or child navigate a particularly challenging section of a game.”

Second controller support. Image: Sony

Sony is also improving its expandable M.2 SSD storage support to an 8TB limit on drives. You’ll still need an M.2 SSD that meets the minimum requirements, but there are now more options for PS5 owners who want a lot more storage.

Sony is also adding a number of UI improvements and some general navigation changes with this latest PS5 software update. You can now enable haptic feedback from a DualSense controller while navigating around the PS5 user interface. Moving the focus from one section to another will trigger haptics with this option enabled, alongside haptic feedback for when you reach the end of a scrollable section.

Voice commands have also been improved, with the ability to use “Hey PlayStation, help” to find support pages and “Hey PlayStation, what’s new?” to find out all the new PS5 features in updates just like this one.

You can now see a preview of someone’s screen share before you join a party. Image: Sony

Some of the PS5 social aspects are getting some welcome changes. You’ll now be able to invite players into a closed party without adding them to a group, and also send open or closed party invites to groups instead of just a single friend. You can also now see a preview of someone sharing their screen before you join a party, and it’s now easier to see which friends are in parties in the friends tab. Sony is also adding emoji reactions for messages.