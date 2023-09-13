Netflix is kicking off Castlevania: Nocturne with a showcase of its other animated series

With the debut of Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne spinoff series quickly approaching, it comes as little surprise that the streamer would want people making time to check out the original show. But rather than simply encouraging viewers to get all caught up on the Belmont clan’s adventures ahead of the new Castlevania show’s premiere, Netflix is gearing up for a massive showcase of all its animated offerings — one that’s probably meant to convince subscribers to stick around after Nocturne drops later this September.

Today, Netflix announced its plan to drum up even more excitement for Castlevania: Nocturne with its first Drop 01 virtual event — a digital showcase featuring advanced previews of the new show’s first three episodes, as well as “reveals” from other series like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, and Blue Eye Samurai.