Netflix is kicking off Castlevania: Nocturne with a showcase of its other animated series

Netflix is gearing up to celebrate Castlevania: Nocturne and its other animated shows with its first Drop 01 virtual showcase event this September.

By Charles Pulliam-Moore, a reporter focusing on film, TV, and pop culture. Before The Verge, he wrote about comic books, labor, race, and more at io9 and Gizmodo for almost five years.

With the debut of Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne spinoff series quickly approaching, it comes as little surprise that the streamer would want people making time to check out the original show. But rather than simply encouraging viewers to get all caught up on the Belmont clan’s adventures ahead of the new Castlevania show’s premiere, Netflix is gearing up for a massive showcase of all its animated offerings — one that’s probably meant to convince subscribers to stick around after Nocturne drops later this September.

Today, Netflix announced its plan to drum up even more excitement for Castlevania: Nocturne with its first Drop 01 virtual event — a digital showcase featuring advanced previews of the new show’s first three episodes, as well as “reveals” from other series like Scott Pilgrim Takes OffMasters of the Universe: Revolution, and Blue Eye Samurai.

Highlights from the new shows will play in between each of the advanced Nocturne previews to make up a 90-minute block of new surprises that kicks off on September 27th at 9AM PT / 12PM ET, and you’ll be able to watch it all on Tudum, YouTube, or Netflix’s official Twitch stream.

