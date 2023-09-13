Xbox Game Pass Core is launching with 36 games this week

Microsoft’s Xbox Live Gold replacement, Xbox Game Pass Core, is launching tomorrow with 36 games in total. The Xbox maker originally announced Game Pass Core in July, promising more than 25 games. Microsoft is now revealing that the full list of 36 games includes Fallout 4, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Vampire Survivors, and more.

Xbox Game Pass Core launches tomorrow, September 14th, and existing Xbox Live Gold members will be automatically transferred across to the new subscription, which is priced at the same rate of $9.99 per month (or $59.99 per year) as Xbox Live Gold.

Microsoft has discontinued its Games with Gold perk in favor of these 36 games that come bundled with the subscription. The list will be updated two to three times a year, so Microsoft is planning to keep the library as fresh as its other Xbox Game Pass tiers.

The new Xbox Game Pass subscription lineup. Image: Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass Core also includes access to online multiplayer, something that the regular Xbox Game Pass subscription — priced at $10.99 per month — doesn’t have. You still need Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the benefits of Game Pass and online multiplayer.

The launch of Xbox Game Pass Core comes months after Microsoft increased its overall Xbox Game Pass monthly prices. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has moved from $14.99 per month to $16.99 (€14.99 / £12.99). The base Xbox Game Pass for Console pricing has also been increased from $9.99 a month to $10.99 (€10.99 / £8.99). Microsoft also ended its Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan in August.

Here’s the full list of 36 games included in Xbox Game Pass Core ahead of tomorrow’s launch: