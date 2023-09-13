Starfield is getting DLSS, an FOV slider, and ultrawide monitor support

Bethesda is planning to add Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technique to Starfield soon. It’s part of a bunch of promises for updates to the game, including brightness and contrast controls, an FOV slider, 32:9 ultrawide monitor support, and even an eat button for food.

Bethesda is releasing a small hotfix today to fix some bugs in the game before it dives into feature requests. “Our priority initially is making sure any top blocker bugs or stability issues are addressed, and adding quality-of-life features that many are asking for,” says Bethesda in patch notes released today. “This first update is a small hotfix targeted at the few top issues were are seeing.”

The first update includes improvements to Xbox Series X / S stability during installations and a variety of stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve frame rates. There are also some fixes in for questlines where players might get blocked from progressing a quest.

The promise of DLSS support comes after AMD made it clear to The Verge last month that there’s nothing stopping Bethesda from adding DLSS to Starfield as part of AMD’s “exclusive PC partner” status for Starfield. Nvidia also rolled out a driver update yesterday to boost Starfield performance on its latest GPUs, after the experts at Digital Foundry found that Starfield is a “bizarrely worse experience” on Nvidia and Intel compared to AMD GPUs.

Bethesda now says it’s “working closely with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel on driver support, and each update will include new stability and performance improvements.” Starfield is also getting official mod support at some point in 2024.

The addition of DLSS to Starfield shouldn’t be a particularly heavy lift for Bethesda. Modders have shown how easy it is to add DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 frame generation to Starfield already, but official support will hopefully include more granular controls over the DLSS quality levels.