The full version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Mac soon

Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally about to leave early access on Mac. Developer Larian Studios said Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter) that the game’s third major patch would be arriving on September 21st “with full support for BG3 on Mac.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is technically already available on Mac, but currently, it’s only the early access version that doesn’t include all of the content in the full version of the game that first released on PC in August and recently came out on PS5. In a post on Steam from June, Larian said that the full Mac version would be released “at a later date, and we’ll update you as soon as we have a target” — I’ll take Wednesday’s post on X as that update.

Baldur’s Gate 3 also supports cross-saves, so I’m guessing that any work you’ve put into your characters on PC or PS5 will translate over to the full version of the game on your Mac. I’m personally looking forward to seeing if I can get the game to run on my M1 MacBook Air.