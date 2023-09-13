Sony announces a new PlayStation State of Play event

Sony is hosting a State of Play presentation on Thursday, September 14th, the company announced on Wednesday. This State of Play will be focused on “indie and third-party titles from around the world,” Sony said, so don’t hold your breath for big new reveals from the company’s PlayStation Studios.
“Tomorrow’s broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles,” Sony’s Shawne Benson wrote on the PlayStation blog. “From indie and PSVR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone!” The event kicks off at 5PM ET / 2PM PT.
Thursday is quickly shaping up to be a big day for gaming news. Nintendo will be kicking off the day with its next Nintendo Direct at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. Right after that, at 11AM ET / 8AM PT, CD Projekt Red will be hosting a show about the new Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty.