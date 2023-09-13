Sony announces a new PlayStation State of Play event

Sony is hosting a State of Play presentation on Thursday, September 14th, the company announced on Wednesday. This State of Play will be focused on “indie and third-party titles from around the world,” Sony said, so don’t hold your breath for big new reveals from the company’s PlayStation Studios.

“Tomorrow’s broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles,” Sony’s Shawne Benson wrote on the PlayStation blog. “From indie and PSVR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone!” The event kicks off at 5PM ET / 2PM PT.