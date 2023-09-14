The toot-tacular indie darling Trombone Champ is releasing on Thursday on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Announced during Thursday’s September Nintendo Direct, last year’s hilarious music rhythm game that was a sleeper hit on Steam is making the move to Nintendo Switch. The game also has new control schemes just for the Switch, allowing you to use the Joy-Con controllers’ motion or IR sensors to control your trombone pitch.

While the hilarious sound of these trombones may be calamitous enough, Trombone Champ on Switch is also getting four-player local multiplayer support — which, I can only imagine how ridiculous that may get in a living room full of people.