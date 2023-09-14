The tablet space may be dominated by iPads and cheap slabs from Amazon’s Fire line, but Samsung’s recently revamped Tab S9s make the case for Android tablets, with the most widely appealing one on sale today. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage is selling for $799.99 ($120 off) at Amazon, and it comes with a free $100 Amazon digital gift card. Once you spend that credit, it’s like you’ve saved $220 on a very good 11-inch tablet with an excellent 120Hz refreshing OLED display.

The Tab S9 has some nice specs that may sound similar to the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra phone, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB of RAM, and IP68 water resistance. It also includes the S Pen stylus, allowing you to do a variety of tablet-y things like drawing and note-taking in addition to all the usual app usage and content consumption but without charging you an additional $129 like Apple does on the comparable iPad Pros.

From one of the best Android tablets around to one of the best midrange smartphones. The Google Pixel 6A is on sale once again for its lowest price of $249 ($100 off) at Best Buy, Target, and direct from Google. Additionally, if ordered from Google, you can get up to $100 off a set of Pixel Buds wireless earbuds with your purchase, and Google is throwing in a colorful phone-size tote bag with every phone purchase to celebrate its 25th birthday. And while I don’t love corporate branding, I gotta say, these things are very cute.

These limited-edition totes are free with any Pixel phone purchase from the Google Store until September 23rd. The color you get is randomly selected. Image: Google

The Pixel 6A may have been usurped by the newer Pixel 7A as the midrange phone champ, but the last-gen model is still an excellent buy in 2023. It’s got the same Google Tensor processor as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, a cozy 6.1-inch display, and a very good camera (even if it’s just 12 megapixels). One of its big omissions that was rectified with the 7A is a lack of wireless charging, but if wired charging doesn’t bother you, this is an excellent value for a still-great phone.

Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller in white / black is on sale for its lowest price of $99 ($31 off) at Amazon and Walmart. This cheaper alternative to the standard Elite Series 2 is essentially the same customizable controller, but additional accessories (like a charging case and extra sticks, D-pad, and rear paddles) have to be purchased separately. The Xbox Elites have not been without some quality control issues over the years, but they’re still one of the best premium controllers you can get for the Xbox Series X / S as well as the PC. (They work on Windows via USB-C cable, Bluetooth, or proprietary Xbox wireless with a USB dongle.)