How to watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct

It’s almost time for the third major Nintendo Direct of 2023. It’s set to be a big one, as Nintendo promises that the livestream will feature “roughly 40 minutes of information” focused on the Nintendo Switch games set to release this winter.
Nintendo already has a packed lineup through the rest of the year, so we’ll probably get looks at games like Detective Pikachu Returns (October 6th), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (October 20th), WarioWare: Move It! (November 3rd), and the remake of Super Mario RPG (November 17th).
Maybe we’ll get some information about the new game starring Peach that’s scheduled to launch next year. But don’t hold your breath for DLC news for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
The September 2023 Nintendo Direct is set to begin on Thursday at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. You can watch it on Nintendo’s YouTube channel or in the YouTube embed at the top of this post. If you can follow all of our coverage of the show right here.
Update September 14th, 9:49AM ET: Added link to our storystream.