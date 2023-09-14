Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

How to watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct

How to watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct

/

Nintendo’s next big digital showcase will be about 40 minutes long.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It’s almost time for the third major Nintendo Direct of 2023. It’s set to be a big one, as Nintendo promises that the livestream will feature “roughly 40 minutes of information” focused on the Nintendo Switch games set to release this winter.

Related

Nintendo already has a packed lineup through the rest of the year, so we’ll probably get looks at games like Detective Pikachu Returns (October 6th), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (October 20th), WarioWare: Move It! (November 3rd), and the remake of Super Mario RPG (November 17th).

Maybe we’ll get some information about the new game starring Peach that’s scheduled to launch next year. But don’t hold your breath for DLC news for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The September 2023 Nintendo Direct is set to begin on Thursday at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. You can watch it on Nintendo’s YouTube channel or in the YouTube embed at the top of this post. If you can follow all of our coverage of the show right here.

Update September 14th, 9:49AM ET: Added link to our storystream.

To keep up with every big tech and entertainment event going on this fall, complete with any updates and last-minute additions, open up Google Calendar in a desktop browser window and add our fall event calendar using this link or individual links for the events included below — they may not work if you’re on a mobile device in the Calendar app, but it will on the website.

If you’re on a mobile device or another calendar platform, you can also try subscribing via this iCal link.

More from this stream Nintendo Direct September 2023: all the news and trailers

See all 3 stories